Trammell required assistance off the field with a cart in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Tigers after colliding with the outfield wall, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Trammell's availability heading into Wednesday had been in some question after he landed hard on a catch in the outfield during the ninth inning of Tuesday's 1-0 loss, but he received clearance to enter the lineup for the series finale. However, Trammell departed from the contest without logging a plate appearance, as he made hard contact with the wall while pursuing a Dillon Dingler deep fly to center field that fell in for a triple. The Astros should have an update on the nature and severity of Trammell's injury later Wednesday.