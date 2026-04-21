Astros' Taylor Trammell: Diagnosed with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trammell left Monday's game against the Guardians due to a left groin injury, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.
Trammell was forced to depart Monday's matchup after suffering an injury while running the bases. The team has yet to disclose the severity of the injury, so he can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
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