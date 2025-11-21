Trammell signed a one-year, split contract with the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Trammell's contract will pay him $900,000 if he's in the majors, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. The 28-year-old finished 2025 with a .197/.296/.333 slash line through 135 plate appearances and will likely have to fight to make the big-league roster during spring training.