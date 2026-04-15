Trammell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

After getting called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Trammell has started in three of the Astros' ensuing six games while going a collective 4-for-13 with a double, two walks, three RBI and two runs. He'll likely be part of a timeshare in center field with Joey Loperfido until Jake Meyers (oblique) is ready to return from the injured list.