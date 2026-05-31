Astros' Taylor Trammell: Holding down strong-side of platoon

Trammell will start in left field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Brewers.

While the Astros may look to shield the left-handed-hitting Trammell from matchups with southpaws, he's been a fixture of the lineup versus righties since returning from the injured list Tuesday. Trammell will draw a sixth straight start after going 6-for-18 with two doubles, three runs and two RBI over the prior five games. He could eventually face competition for a regular role in the outfield from Joey Loperfido (quadriceps), who has played in four minor-league rehab games and could be activated from the injured list at some point during the upcoming week.