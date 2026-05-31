Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Astros' Taylor Trammell: Holding down strong-side of platoon

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Trammell will start in left field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Brewers.

While the Astros may look to shield the left-handed-hitting Trammell from matchups with southpaws, he's been a fixture of the lineup versus righties since returning from the injured list Tuesday. Trammell will draw a sixth straight start after going 6-for-18 with two doubles, three runs and two RBI over the prior five games. He could eventually face competition for a regular role in the outfield from Joey Loperfido (quadriceps), who has played in four minor-league rehab games and could be activated from the injured list at some point during the upcoming week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!