Astros' Taylor Trammell: Lands on 10-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Trammell on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a cervical muscle strain, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Trammell suffered the injury in Wednesday's game versus the Tigers when he collided with the outfield wall. He will be eligible for activation Aug. 31, but it's unclear whether he will be ready to go on that date or need more time.
