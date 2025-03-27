The Astros placed Trammell on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right calf strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Trammell was injured in late February and doesn't appear close to returning. He could be a candidate to eventually shift to the 60-day IL.
