Astros' Taylor Trammell: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trammell cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Trammell signed a split contract with Houston in November that would've paid him $900,000 if he were in the big leagues, but it now appears that he will begin the 2026 campaign in the minors. The 28-year-old outfielder owns a .632 OPS over 494 plate appearances in his big-league career and likely wouldn't serve as more than a bench piece if he made it back to the majors in '26.
More News
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Gets new deal from Astros•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Returns from 10-day IL•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Takes part in full workouts•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Lands on 10-day IL•