Trammell cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Trammell signed a split contract with Houston in November that would've paid him $900,000 if he were in the big leagues, but it now appears that he will begin the 2026 campaign in the minors. The 28-year-old outfielder owns a .632 OPS over 494 plate appearances in his big-league career and likely wouldn't serve as more than a bench piece if he made it back to the majors in '26.