Trammell (calf) will continue his rehab at Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Trammell is recovering from a significant right calf strain and has yet to make his 2025 debut. However, the 27-year-old outfielder is approaching his long-awaited return, as the move to Triple-A is likely the last step of his recovery. He's been on a rehab assignment since June 2, and it's unclear how many more games he'll need before being activated.