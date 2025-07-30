Trammell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Trammell picked up starts in each of the last three contests, but he'll retreat to the bench while the Nationals send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the bump for the series finale. Until Houston gets one or both of Jake Meyers (calf) and Yordan Alvarez (hand) back from the injured list, Trammell should have a good chance at retaining a regular spot in the outfield when the Astros face right-handed pitching.