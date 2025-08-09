Trammell went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Friday against the Yankees.

Trammell has become Houston's primary center fielder, starting six of the last seven games at the position. He's struggled at the plate in that span, collecting only one hit across 11 at-bats entering Friday's contest. However, Trammell delivered the key blow in the win against the Yankees, smacking a two-run home run in the 10th inning. It was his third long ball of the season and second since the All-Star break.