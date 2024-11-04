The Astros acquired Trammell from the Yankees on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Trammell was just added to the 40-man roster over the weekend to keep him from reaching minor-league free agency and now has been flipped to a new team. The 27-year-old has hit just .167/.270/.363 with a 37.1 percent strikeout rate over parts of four major-league seasons.