Federowicz was added to the Astros' roster Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Federowicz will be up to back up Max Stassi after Brian McCann (knee) was placed on the disabled list. The 30-year-old has a .195/.243/.312 line in 325 major-league plate appearances spread across seven seasons, though he has hit an impressive .328/.404/.560 in 38 games for Triple-A Fresno this season.

