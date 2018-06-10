Astros' Tim Federowicz: Clears waivers
Federowicz will head to Triple-A Fresno after clearing waivers Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Federowicz was designated for assignment Friday, and after failing to draw interest from other organizations while on waivers, he'll head to the Astro's Triple-A affiliate. He went 1-for-7 with a double and three strikeouts in two games for Houston during his last major-league stint.
