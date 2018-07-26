Astros' Tim Federowicz: Designated for assignment
Federowicz was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Federowicz was cast off the roster following Houston's acquisition of catcher Martin Maldonado prior to Thursday's game. Through 10 games with the big-league team, Federowicz hit just .206/.229/.294 with 13 strikeouts. He will now be subject to the waiver wire but could wind up returning to Triple-A Fresno if he passes through unclaimed.
