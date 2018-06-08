Federowicz was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.

Federowicz proved to be expendable with the return of Brian McCann (knee) from the 10-day disabled list. During his brief stint with the big-league club, Federowicz played in two games, going 1-for-7 with a double and recording three strikeouts.

