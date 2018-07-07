Federowicz went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Federowicz's two-run double in the fourth inning were the first runs he's driven in as a member of the Astros. He's played in three of four games since being called up from Triple-A Fresno and should be with the club as long as it takes Brian McCann to return from right knee surgery. The original estimate was that McCann would need between four and six weeks, but the catcher told David Barron of the Houston Chronicle that he plans to be back before the end of the season, which suggests a longer absence. At any rate, Federowicz should get two or three starts per week until McCann's back.