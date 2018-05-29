Federowicz was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Federowicz will join the major-league squad after Brian McCann was placed on the 10-day disabled list with knee soreness. He figures to assist Max Stassi with the catching duties until McCann is able to return from injury. Federowicz put together a .337/.407/.584 batting line through 30 games at Triple-A this season.

