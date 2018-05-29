Astros' Tim Federowicz: Headed to big leagues
Federowicz was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Federowicz will join the major-league squad after Brian McCann was placed on the 10-day disabled list with knee soreness. He figures to assist Max Stassi with the catching duties until McCann is able to return from injury. Federowicz put together a .337/.407/.584 batting line through 30 games at Triple-A this season.
More News
-
Astros' Tim Federowicz: Inks minors deal with Astros•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Homers off bench Tuesday•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Joins big-league club•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Contract purchased by Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start