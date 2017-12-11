Federowicz signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Federowicz spent the majority of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Sacramento, hitting a respectable .300/.366/.463 across 77 games with the River Cats. He appeared in just 13 games for the Giants, as Buster Posey and Nick Hundley primarily handled duties behind the dish. With Evan Gattis set to serve as the team's primary DH next season, Federowicz will compete for a role as Houston's backup catcher.