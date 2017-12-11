Astros' Tim Federowicz: Inks minors deal with Astros
Federowicz signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Federowicz spent the majority of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Sacramento, hitting a respectable .300/.366/.463 across 77 games with the River Cats. He appeared in just 13 games for the Giants, as Buster Posey and Nick Hundley primarily handled duties behind the dish. With Evan Gattis set to serve as the team's primary DH next season, Federowicz will compete for a role as Houston's backup catcher.
More News
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Homers off bench Tuesday•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Joins big-league club•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Contract purchased by Giants•
-
Giants' Tim Federowicz: Inks minor league deal with Giants•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...