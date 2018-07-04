Federowicz replaced the injured Max Stassi (hand) in Tuesday's 5-3 over the Rangers. He went went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Stassi was injured during an at-bat in the first inning, when he took a pitch off his right hand. Enter Federowicz, who had been recalled earlier in the day after Brian McCann (knee) was placed on disabled list. X-rays on Stassi came back negative, but manager A.J. Hinch, a former catcher, may want to give the backstop a day off Wednesday. Evan Gattis can fill in if needed and Federowicz proved his chops while guiding Tuesday's starter, Dallas Keuchel, through seven innings of two-run ball.