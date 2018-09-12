Kemp went 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Kemp continued his hot hitting and is 8-for-21 (.381 average) with a home run and four RBI in July. The current health of the Astros outfield leaves the 26-year-old without a starting role, but he has played well enough as a fill-in to secure semi-regular opportunities.