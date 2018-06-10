Astros' Tony Kemp: Continues to pick up starts in outfield
Kemp will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Rangers.
Kemp seemed likely to shift to a reserve role following Josh Reddick's (lower leg) reinstatement from the disabled list Wednesday, but the side injury to shortstop Carlos Correa has unexpectedly allowed Kemp to stick in the lineup for the fifth consecutive game. It still appears Kemp's days as an everyday player may be numbered, though. According to Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle, manager A.J. Hinch said Correa is expected to play Tuesday in Oakland, which will presumably result in Marwin Gonzalez shifting back to left field and bumping Kemp to the bench.
