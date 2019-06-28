Kemp entered Thursday's game after left fielder Yordan Alvarez was removed because of a knee injury. He went 1-for-3 in a 10-0 loss to the Pirates.

Kemp entered the game in fourth inning for Alvarez, who aggravated an injury while chasing down a flyball. Alvarez was coping with discomfort after fouling a ball of his left leg Tuesday but was able to continue on as the designated hitter. If Alvarez can't play Friday, expect to see Michael Brantley, who was the DH on Thursday, slot in at left field instead of Kemp.