Kemp started in left field and went 0-for-3 win a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Astros manager AJ Hinch gave Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick the night off against Texas left-hander Mike Minor, so Kemp and Jake Marisnick slotted into the starting lineup. For Kemp, it was just his second start in the nine games since the All-Star break.