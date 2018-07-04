Kemp started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Kemp's role with the Astros had been on decline, but the injury to shortstop Carlos Correa, who was placed on the disabled list with a back injury, triggers a roster shuffle that opens up at-bats for Kemp. Marwin Gonzalez has been starting for Correa, leaving an outfield spot for Kemp or Jake Marisnick.