Kemp went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a steal in Thursday's loss to the A's.

It was one of Kemp's best games of the season as he contributed with his bat and on the basepaths with his seventh steal in as many tries. He continues to produce when given the opportunity and is slashing a solid .297/.392/.432, but the Astros' crowded outfield rotation makes it tough for him to secure regular playing time.