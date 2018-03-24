Astros' Tony Kemp: Optioned to minors
Kemp was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Kemp came up short in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot, as the Astros decided to go with fellow youngster Derek Fisher as their fourth outfielder instead. While the 26-year-old has impressed at Triple-A, hitting a combined .309/.368/.423 across three seasons there, there simply isn't room for him at the major-league level on the talent-rich Astros at this point. It would likely take a trade or injuries for him to see significant playing time with the big club in 2018.
More News
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...