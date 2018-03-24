Kemp was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Kemp came up short in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot, as the Astros decided to go with fellow youngster Derek Fisher as their fourth outfielder instead. While the 26-year-old has impressed at Triple-A, hitting a combined .309/.368/.423 across three seasons there, there simply isn't room for him at the major-league level on the talent-rich Astros at this point. It would likely take a trade or injuries for him to see significant playing time with the big club in 2018.