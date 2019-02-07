Kemp enters the season with no minor-league options, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kemp. who started each of the last three seasons in the minors, will be competing in a crowded outfield during spring training. In addition to Kemp, Jake Marisnick, Derek Fisher, Myles Straw and top position-prospect Kyle Tucker are in the mix for two backup outfield spots. If the Astros attempt to designate Kemp for assignment in spring training, he'll most certainly be claimed by another team. He was valuable in 2018, having played all three outfield spots while seeing time at second base in 97 games. With super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez no longer around, Kemp's position versatility may give him an advantage.

