Astros' Tony Kemp: Out of options
Kemp enters the season with no minor-league options, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kemp. who started each of the last three seasons in the minors, will be competing in a crowded outfield during spring training. In addition to Kemp, Jake Marisnick, Derek Fisher, Myles Straw and top position-prospect Kyle Tucker are in the mix for two backup outfield spots. If the Astros attempt to designate Kemp for assignment in spring training, he'll most certainly be claimed by another team. He was valuable in 2018, having played all three outfield spots while seeing time at second base in 97 games. With super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez no longer around, Kemp's position versatility may give him an advantage.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: First base
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
10-team AL-Only mock draft
Baseball's free-agent waiting game is making league-specific drafts an adventure
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...