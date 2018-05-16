Astros' Tony Kemp: Recalled from Fresno
Kemp was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Kemp will take the roster spot of Jake Marisnick, who was sent down to the minors following Tuesday's game. During 38 games with Fresno this season, Kemp hit .335/.407/.435 with 19 RBI and 13 stolen bases. The 26-year-old will serve as an extra outfielder for the Astros moving forward.
