Kemp went 2-for-2 with five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Kemp got a two-run single in the fourth, a sacrifice fly in the sixth and another two-run single in the seventh. Kemp is making the most of his current playing time, going 6-for-14 in five games. It figures that Josh Reddick will be slotted back into the lineup soon, knocking Kemp back to the bench, but things could be made interesting should Reddick continue to struggle while Kemp performs well.