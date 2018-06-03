Kemp will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Red Sox.

Kemp hit the bench for the Astros' past two games with the Red Sox bringing a pair of lefty starters to the hill. With Rick Porcello on the mound for Boston in the series finale, Kemp will reenter the starting nine and look to break out of his funk at the dish. Kemp has recorded just two hits in 14 at-bats over his last five contests.

