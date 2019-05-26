Astros' Tony Kemp: Retreats to bench
Kemp is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Injuries to Jose Altuve (hamstring) and George Springer (hamstring) have opened up more playing time lately for Kemp, who had started five of the previous six games. Kemp's opportunities could soon be on the downturn, however, as Altuve is trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list around the middle of next week.
