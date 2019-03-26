Kemp started in center field and went 1-for-1 with a double and two walks in Monday's game against the Pirates.

With Josh Reddick (back) unavailable, manager AJ Hinch had George Springer move to right field and Kemp took Springer's spot in center. The manager is concerned about Reddick's availability for Opening Day, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, so Kemp may be in line for regular at-bats early in the season.