Kemp started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Astros promoted prospect Kyle Tucker and planned on giving him a shot to take the everyday job in left field, but that hasn't worked out. With the rookie hitting just .143 (6-for-42), Kemp has emerged as a logical candidate to get most of the starts in left. That could change if the Astros decide to trade for an outfielder ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Another wrinkle is Marwin Gonzalez getting time in left field once shortstop Carlos Correa (back) is ready.