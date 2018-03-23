Kemp is still in the mix for a roster spot, battling with Derek Fisher in the outfield, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "He's battling Fisher for the spot in the outfield that most people coming into camp thought Fish was the leading candidate, if not the guy to do it. We'll see how that plays out over the weekend," said manager A.J. Hinch.

Fisher had a positive impact while up with the Astros in 2017 and was considered a favorite to break camp with Houston, if not a lock. However, Hinch emphasized he's not looking at box scores to make a decision, but rather at quality of at-bats. To that point, Fisher has struck out 17 times in 42 at-bats while Kemp has whiffed four times in 52 at-bats.