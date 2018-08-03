Kemp is out of the lineup against the Dodgers on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Kemp will retreat to the bench with southpaw Alex Wood on the mound. Since the beginning of July, Kemp is hitting .264/.381/.415 with two home runs, eight RBI and four stolen bases. Jake Marisnick will draw a start in the outfield during the series opener.

