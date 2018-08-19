Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

Kemp will be withheld from the starting nine against Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea, enabling Marwin Gonzalez to pick up a turn in left field. The 26-year-old has delivered a .761 OPS over 20 appearances since the All-Star break, which has helped him retain a semi-regular spot in the Houston lineup.

