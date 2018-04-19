Astros' Tony Sipp: Activated off DL
Sipp (oblique) was activated off the disabled list Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sipp was in uniform and available, but did not pitch in Wednesday's game at Seattle. He returns to become the lone left-hander in the bullpen after dealing with soreness in his right oblique. Prior to the injury, he allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings.
