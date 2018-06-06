Sipp has nine consecutive scoreless outings and a 2.84 ERA over 16 games this season.

Since signing a three-year deal following the 2015 season, Sipp has been an unreliable reliever. Both Sipp and manager A.J. Hinch told Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle that the left-hander's downfall can be traced to losing the feel for his splitter. That's forced Hinch to deploy the 35-year-old in low-leverage situations. However, an unintended consequence of losing the split for a while has been the development of a slider. He's allowed one hit off that pitch, which Sipp says "has been really significant against lefties." Left-handed hitters are batting just .087 against him. Sipp earned that three-year deal because of his effectiveness against lefties, and he may have earned an opportunity to face lefties in a high-leverage situations once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories