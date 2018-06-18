Astros' Tony Sipp: Extends scoreless inning streak
Sipp (2-0) walked one in a scoreless seventh inning and picked up the win Sunday against the Royals.
In an ironic twist, the left-handed Sipp dispatched the three right-handed batters he faced while walking the lone lefty. Entering the contest, lefties had a .100 OPS off him while righties were at .953, although lately, it doesn't matter who's coming to the plate. Sunday's performance was his 12th consecutive scoreless appearance, a stretch in which he's allowed five hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 9.1 innings. His ERA is a tidy 2.16, which stands in contrast to the combined 5.33 he posted in 2016 and 2017.
