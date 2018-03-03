Astros' Tony Sipp: Favorite for bullpen job
Sipp is expected to win the Astros' top left-handed reliever job this spring, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sipp has posted ugly ERAs of 4.95 and 5.79 the past two seasons and was left off of Houston's playoff roster. The Astros brought in Buddy Boshers during the offseason to compete with Sipp, but the team views the spot as Sipp's to lose. The 34-year-old is under contract for $6 million this season.
