Sipp struck out both batters faced in the eighth inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to Boston.

Sipp entered with the bases loaded and benefited from the largesse of the home-plate umpire's expanded strike zone to strike out Blake Swihart and Christian Vazquez to end the threat. The left-handed reliever has returned to form in 2018 following two wayward seasons in which he posted a combined 5.33 ERA. He's getting both sides of the plate out, limiting left-handed hitters to a .585 OPS and righties to .665.