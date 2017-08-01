Astros' Tony Sipp: Lands on DL
Sipp was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right calf soreness.
Sipp allowed six runs over his last 1.1 innings pitched, so this calf injury could help explain his recent struggles. The lefty owns an abysmal 6.47 ERA through 32 innings this season, so he could see a lesser role upon his return from the DL given the Astros' recent acquisition of Francisco Liriano.
