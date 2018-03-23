Astros' Tony Sipp: Nails down roster spot
Sipp will be part of Houston's eight-man bullpen that breaks camp, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Sipp secured the final bullpen spot when the Astros announced that James Hoyt (oblique) would not be ready for the start of the regular season. Sipp will be the Astros' lone lefty out of the pen, although having a left-handed reliever is not paramount, per comments made by manager A.J. Hinch at various points during spring training. Sipp provides balance in the pen, but his recent track record (5.33 ERA, 2.2 HR/9 last two seasons) doesn't suggest job security. That means Sipp is not guaranteed a spot when Hoyt is ready to return.
More News
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.