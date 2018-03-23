Sipp will be part of Houston's eight-man bullpen that breaks camp, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Sipp secured the final bullpen spot when the Astros announced that James Hoyt (oblique) would not be ready for the start of the regular season. Sipp will be the Astros' lone lefty out of the pen, although having a left-handed reliever is not paramount, per comments made by manager A.J. Hinch at various points during spring training. Sipp provides balance in the pen, but his recent track record (5.33 ERA, 2.2 HR/9 last two seasons) doesn't suggest job security. That means Sipp is not guaranteed a spot when Hoyt is ready to return.