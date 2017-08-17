Manager AJ Hinch said that Sipp (calf) could head out on a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi by the middle of next week, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Sipp has been sidelined since the beginning of this month while dealing with right calf soreness, but appears to be on the verge of facing live hitting. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, the 34-year-old has posted a 6.47 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 32 innings. He's pitched slightly better than his numbers suggest, but it's unlikely that Sipp will be on the mound for many high-leverage situations with the Astros during the rest of this year.