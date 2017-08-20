Sipp (calf) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sipp, who has been sidelined all month with right calf soreness, continues to inch closer to a return to the big-league bullpen. While the Astros haven't determined the length of his rehab assignment, he's expected to need multiple outings before being activated, which likely won't be until after rosters expand at the beginning of September. When he does return, he'll likely be used in lower-leverage situations given his unsightly 6.47 ERA through 32 innings this season.