Sipp pitched a clean third inning Thursday against the Red Sox.

This was Sipp's second spotless inning of the spring as he attempts to win a spot in the bullpen. After a 2017 season in which Sipp posted a 5.79 ERA and was left off the postseason roster, the Astros brought in left-hander Buddy Boshers to compete against him to be the primary left-hander out of the pen. The split-finger fastball is the key in Sipp's efforts to hold off that challenge.