Sipp (0-1) allowed two home runs in the 10th inning of Monday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners.

In what was a back-and-forth game with several lead changes, manager A.J. Hinch expended several relievers by the time Sipp got the call in extra innings. The left-hander surrendered homers to the first two batters he faced, underscoring a potential need for the Astros heading toward the July 31 trade deadline. Sipp, the primary left-hander out of the bullpen, has a 4.45 ERA over 28.1 innings and is rarely used in high-leverage spots.