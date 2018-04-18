Astros' Tony Sipp: Will be activated Wednesday
Sipp (oblique) is expected to be activated before Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Bob Dutton of MLB.com reports.
Sipp tested out his strained right oblique muscle Monday by throwing a bullpen session. He'll take the roster spot of right-hander James Hoyt, who was optioned following Tuesday's game.
