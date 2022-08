Mancini went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Guardians.

Both blasts came off rookie Hunter Gaddis, with the second being a grand slam -- remarkably, it took Mancini only four games with the Astros to hit a slam after he failed to do so at all in over 700 games as an Oriole. The 30-year-old's first three hits for Houston have all left the yard, pushing his slash line on the year to .268/.345/.425 with 13 homers and 48 RBI through 96 games.